Multiple bird flu outbreaks hit UK as calls made for urgent housing order

A series of new avian influenza outbreaks has deepened concern across the UK poultry industry, with cases now confirmed in Denbighshire, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on Sunday (26 October) confirmed infection in a flock of 32,000 free-range laying hens near Cynwyd, Denbighshire, alongside a second outbreak in 32,000 birds near Penrith, and another in 68,000 free-range hens near Bedale, North Yorkshire.

All affected sites have been placed under strict 3 km Protection Zones and 10 km Surveillance Zones, as authorities race to contain the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) strain. The cluster of outbreaks marks the most serious escalation in the disease since early 2025.

In response, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) has renewed calls for an immediate Housing Order across western Great Britain, warning that the risk of transmission is rising sharply as migratory birds return for winter.

BFREPA’s Gary Ford said: “This is distressing for the families involved and concerning news for the UK poultry sector, particularly for those poultry businesses in the immediate area of the outbreak.

“In light of the escalating situation and the growing risk of disease transmission, we are calling for an urgent Housing Order to be implemented across the western region of Great Britain.

"While housing measures alone cannot eliminate the risk, they are a critical step in reducing exposure and limiting the spread of this aggressive disease.”

Ford urged producers to remain vigilant: “We urge all poultry producers to maintain high standards of biosecurity at all times and to report any suspicion of disease promptly. These actions, combined with housing measures, will be pivotal in containing and ultimately eliminating this outbreak.”

BFREPA said it continues to work closely with Defra and APHA to support affected farmers. “The welfare of our flocks—and the livelihoods and mental wellbeing of those who care for them—remain our top priority,” Ford added.

Producers across all regions are now being urged to review their biosecurity protocols and remain alert for signs of infection as the virus continues to spread.

Members of the public are also being urged to report sightings of dead wild birds to help track the spread of avian influenza across the UK.

Defra and APHA have updated their guidance for England, Scotland and Wales, reminding people that public reports play a vital role in monitoring bird flu and other wildlife diseases.

Sightings can be reported using the online service or by calling 03459 33 55 77, providing details of where the birds were found, what type they were, and how many were discovered.