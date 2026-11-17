More than half of farmers questioned have recently dipped into savings amid mounting financial pressures

Nearly two-thirds of farmers surveyed are facing a squeeze on disposable income, with more than half recently dipping into savings as rising costs put pressure on rural households.

New research from NFU Mutual found that 64% of farmers questioned reported falling disposable income, up sharply from 40% in May 2026.

Rising fuel and energy costs were among the biggest concerns, alongside uncertainty over the political and economic outlook.

More than half (51%) of farmers surveyed also reported recently withdrawing money from their savings.

The findings reveal a sharp increase in interest in financial advice, with 46% of farmers saying they were more likely to seek professional guidance, compared with 16% in May and 24% in October 2025.

The research, conducted in September 2026, questioned 413 rural customers across the UK, including a smaller group of farmers, about their confidence in saving and investing.

Financial pressures were particularly pronounced among farmers and rural residents aged under 55.

Across all rural respondents, 45% reported falling disposable income, with rising household bills and fuel costs contributing to concerns about their financial position.

Meanwhile, 38% said they planned to seek financial advice within the next six months, up from 31% in May.

David Nottingham, personal finance expert at NFU Mutual, said the findings reflected growing uncertainty among rural households.

"We are seeing an increased appetite for financial advice as rural customers – particularly farmers - seek to navigate uncertainty about their financial future," he said.

Mr Nottingham highlighted rising fuel costs and the impact of summer heatwaves as additional pressures on farming finances.

He said inheritance tax was also becoming an important consideration for farmers reviewing their financial arrangements.

Changes to Agricultural and Business Property relief took effect in April 2026, limiting full inheritance tax relief to the first £2.5 million of combined qualifying agricultural and business assets, with 50% relief applying above that threshold.

Further changes are due from April 2027, when most unused pension funds and certain pension death benefits will be brought within the scope of inheritance tax.

NFU Mutual said the combination of rising costs and tax changes was encouraging farmers to consider their long-term financial planning more carefully.

However, Mr Nottingham suggested the wider financial outlook remained uncertain rather than showing a consistent deterioration.

"The picture is fragile rather than worsening overall with customers considering their financial decisions carefully against a backdrop of uncertainty."

The findings come from NFU Mutual's twice-yearly Mutual Voice Savings and Investment tracker, conducted with market research agency Human8.

The September survey involved 413 rural customers, with farmers accounting for only a subset of respondents.