Moredun's new PCR testing service aims to help farmers assess bluetongue risks when purchasing cattle and sheep

Scottish cattle and sheep farmers can now access a new bluetongue testing service, offering additional reassurance when purchasing livestock ahead of the higher-risk spring period.

The Moredun Research Institute has launched a validated PCR test, providing additional capacity for farmers seeking to assess potential infection risks.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the service costs £48 plus VAT per sample, with results normally available within five working days of receipt.

The test is currently available to farms in Scotland for private purposes only, with Moredun aiming to secure formal accreditation in spring 2027.

Although fully validated, it cannot yet be used for official export certification or certain regulated livestock and germinal product movements.

The additional capacity follows a challenging bluetongue season, with Scottish Government figures updated on 13 November confirming 140 infected animals across 60 holdings.

These included 110 cattle and 30 sheep, while a bluetongue restricted zone remains in place across Scotland.

The new service is intended to help farmers and their vets make more informed decisions when purchasing livestock, particularly before introducing animals into existing herds and flocks.

However, Moredun has stressed that animals showing clinical signs of bluetongue must not be tested through the service.

As bluetongue is a notifiable disease, farmers suspecting infection must immediately contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), which will arrange official sampling and investigation.

The service can instead be used for planned private testing, including post-vaccination checks and pre-movement testing for eligible cattle and sheep within Scotland.

Negative results may provide additional reassurance when buying livestock, but do not replace official testing requirements or applicable movement rules.

Valentina Busin, head of Moredun's Veterinary Surveillance Unit, said the institute had worked to introduce the service as quickly as possible.

"We recognised the need for increased bluetongue testing capacity in Scotland and have worked hard to make this service available as quickly as we could."

She added: "Winter is an important time for livestock movements and purchasing, and testing can give farmers and their vets more information when assessing incoming animals ahead of the higher-risk period in spring."

Under the testing arrangements, negative results are reported to the submitting farmer or veterinary practice, while positive findings must be notified to APHA.

The agency will contact the livestock keeper directly, with movement restrictions potentially imposed while suspected infections are investigated.

If bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) is confirmed, most restrictions can usually be lifted, although infected animals generally remain subject to movement controls for at least 60 days, depending on APHA's risk assessment.

Moredun hopes to achieve accreditation by spring 2027, which would allow the service to expand to farms elsewhere in the UK.

Holly Hill, senior scientist at Moredun's Veterinary Surveillance Unit, said establishing the facility had required considerable effort in a short period.

She acknowledged support from the Pirbright Institute, Welsh Veterinary Hub Aberystwyth and the Scottish Government in getting the testing service operational.