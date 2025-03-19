New bluetongue vaccination finance calculator launched

A new tool has been created to help farmers assess the potential economic risk or return for a farm considering vaccinating flocks and herds against bluetongue.

AHDB and the Ruminant Health & Welfare group have developed a new vaccination cost calculator for sheep, while a beef cattle calculator will be available soon.

The tool was created to help farmers and vets understand the return from investing in bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccination.

It has been added to the armoury of resources available for the industry to use in the Battle Bluetongue campaign, launched last month.

With BTV-3 continuing to pose a significant threat to ruminants, the industry is being urged to consider how to help slow disease spread.

As there is no treatment for bluetongue, which continues to play havoc with trade and animal movements, vaccination and restricted movements in affected areas remains farmers' best defence.

Mike Gooding, an Oxfordshire sheep farmer and farming systems director at AHDB, has used the calculator to understand the cost-benefit of vaccinating.

He said: "This led to an extended discussion with my farm vet to consider both the risks of a bluetongue outbreak and when best to fit vaccination into my flock health plan.

“Farming in Oxfordshire, and now within the bluetongue zone, this has sharpened my focus, and the calculator and discussion with my vet has helped me properly assess the options and the risks.”

BTV-3 continues to pose a threat to both cattle, sheep, goats and camelids with potential impacts on animal health, productivity, and trade.

The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer and camelids, with case numbers particularly high in northern Europe.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, ulcers or sores in the mouth or nose, and reduced milk yield.

Since August 2024, the total number of bluetongue cases for this season stands at over 200.

Mandy Nevel, AHDB head of animal health and welfare, explained that the calculator had been developed to help slow infection rates.

She said: "It is hoped that the simple-to-use tool will help farmers calculate the cost of vaccination for sheep and beef cattle against bluetongue virus – and enable them to make the best decision for their farm.

“A bespoke dairy calculator will also be released as soon as possible. We are working hard behind the scenes to make this as robust a tool as possible for the diverse dairy farming systems we have in the UK.”

A webinar to explain the benefits of using the calculator, and a live demonstration on how to use it, is taking place at 5pm on 26 March.