New fungicide 'Plaxium' shows strong performance in trials

Performance data has been released for recently authorised cereal fungicide 'Plaxium', which showed strong performance in trials led by AHDB.

The product showed useful broad-spectrum efficacy in wheat and barley trials, providing a useful option to help manage several major cereal diseases.

Plaxium, manufactured by Bayer CropScience, was approved for use in Britain by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in November 2024.

It is a three-way formulation, comprising two succinate dehydrogenase inhibitors (SDHIs) – fluopyram and isoflucypram – and the demethylation inhibitor (DMI) prothioconazole.

AHDB's fungicide performance project tested the product under code in winter wheat and winter barley trials during harvests in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

ADAS's Jonathan Blake, who worked on the trials, said: “We test products under code and can release independent performance data soon after approval for use has been granted.”

To highlight differences between treatments for each target disease, the fungicide performance cereal trials are conducted in high-risk locations, using highly susceptible varieties and a single spray timing.

This approach creates a tough test for fungicides, so disease and yield differences observed in the trials may not reflect those seen in commercial settings.

The main advantage of the trials is that they reveal the relative performance of fungicide products.

NIAB’s Stuart Knight, who worked on the trials, said: “The wheat trials indicate a clear efficacy and yield-response advantage for Plaxium compared to Ascra Xpro.

"This reflects the boost to foliar disease activity provided by isoflucypram, in place of bixafen, in this three-way mixture.”

Fiona Burnett, one the trial partners and chair of the UK Fungicide Resistance Action Group (FRAG), added: “Plaxium adds another robust mixture option for the control of barley diseases and is carefully stewarded to manage resistance risk.”

Plaxium is authorised for use in winter and spring wheat, barley, rye, triticale, spelt and oats. It can be used up to growth stage 61 for all cereal crops.

A maximum of 75 g/ha isoflucypram may be applied every two years.