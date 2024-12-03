New group plans farmer rally in centre of Melton Mowbray

Farmers are set to protest in the centre of Melton Mowbray against the government's controversial farm inheritance tax announcement.

The rally, which starts at 11am on Monday 9 December in the town's market square, is being organised by Midlands Farmers, a newly formed group.

Speakers are also scheduled to attend the event, which will commence against the backdrop of a proposed 20% inheritance tax on farms valued at over £1m.

Midlands Farmers, a group born in the wake of the budget, said that the gathering in Melton Mowbray - the 'rural capital of food' - aimed to 'show support for the agricultural industry'.

The group warned that Labour’s budget would have a 'devastating' impact on farms, many of which have been held in the same family for generations.

“We are asking all farmers and members of the public to join us for our gathering on Monday December 9," Midlands Farmers said on social media.

“Please come and support the most vital sector that impacts directly on all our wellbeing.

“We need your support. If you are a hospitality business owner or employee, publican or food producer please come along and support our farmers.”

Car parking is available free at Melton Mowbray livestock market on a first come first served basis, Midlands Farmers said.

All attendees must arrive by 11.30am and make their way to the town centre where there will be a gathering and speakers.

It comes as campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers are organising a new spate of farmer protests across the UK.

This includes in central London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast, with a date confirmed for Wednesday 11 December.

It follows a major demonstration in Westminster last month, where over 10,000 farmers gathered to demand the government 'backs down' over its inheritance tax proposals.

This was organised by a group of prominent farmers, including Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills.