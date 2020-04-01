New NFU service to report on coronavirus' impact on farmers

NFU President Minette Batters said the coronavirus is having a 'huge impact' on the food and farming sector

A new online service capturing British farmers' issues relating to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 has been launched by the NFU.

The platform wants to build a 'dynamic and up-to-date' picture of the fast-moving impact of coronavirus on farmers and growers.

The NFU said it wants to lead a 'national response' for government, representing all of UK agriculture and horticulture.

The new service will enable information to be collated and used to inform ministers of the key issues arising from the outbreak and ensure farmers' voices are heard.







The website will be signposted by government as part of its Covid-19 business support communications.

It comes amid supply chain disruption, concerns over on-farm labour, significant price volatility and delays in payments.

“We are living and farming through unprecedented times," Mrs Batters said, "It is vitally important we all work together to build a clear picture of the issues arising in food production.

"I’m constantly and acutely aware that our industry cannot be mothballed like other sectors, whether its ornamentals or liquid milk, farmers and growers are producing perishable products, all of which have a finite shelf life."

She encouraged farmers from across agriculture and horticulture to use the online form to log concerns over the virus's impact.

"We will use this information to provide a daily overview to government of the business-critical issues farmers and growers are encountering, or expect to encounter, during the outbreak," the NFU president said.