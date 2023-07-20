New on-farm signs to educate public on dangers of cattle

New signs for farmers to display on their land have launched in a bid to educate the public on cattle and the potential dangers they may face.

The signs call for walkers to move quietly and predictably to avoid any alarm to cattle, highlighting how livestock can react to people’s presence.

NFU Mutual, the UK's farming unions and farm safety charity Yellow Wellies have produced the signs in time for Farm Safety Week.

Over the past three years, there has been an increasing number of people enjoying the countryside for rambling and walking their dogs.

Unfortunately, the same period saw nine members of the public killed while walking near cattle.

This year’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) report has highlighted that animals are the biggest cause of deaths on farms – accounting for eight of the 27 fatal injuries including three members of the public.

The new signs encourage walkers to keep their dogs on leads but release immediately if chased by cattle.

They also tell the public to give cows space if they are on or near the footpath, re-joining the route when safe to do so.

NFU Mutual’s latest survey of over 1,100 dog owners found 50% would keep their dog on the lead if chased by cattle, while 18% would pick the dog up.

And the vast majority (88%) welcomed advice being displayed, saying they would find signage about walking in fields with livestock helpful.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns said: “It is important to remember these idyllic, remote locations are also places of work and home to millions of cows.

“These signs aim to highlight livestock may be nearby and encourage walkers to enjoy the countryside responsibly and safely.”

Yellow Wellies manager, Stephanie Berkeley added: “Farming activities can pose risks to you, your workers, and also to any contractors or visitors – including walkers, hikers and cyclists.

"In a week where it has shown incidents involving livestock continue to be the main reason members of the public lose their lives on our farms, we are proud to support this new campaign."