New outbreak of bird flu detected near Bournemouth

A new outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in birds at a premises near Bournemouth, the government has said.

Avian influenza has been detected in birds located near Pokesdown, Defra said on Friday afternoon (19 November).

The outbreak belongs to the H5N1 strain of the disease, a highly contagious variant which can decimate poultry flocks.

Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain, Defra explained.

All of the UK's recent avian influenza outbreaks have been confirmed as highly-pathogenic.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the Bournemouth premises.

It follows numerous outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu in recent days, including on a turkey farm in Derbyshire on Thursday.

Others cases have been confirmed in Lancashire, Angus, North Wales, North Yorkshire, Essex and Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Because of the frequency of outbreaks, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of Britain earlier this month.

Northern Ireland then followed, with authorities announcing an AIPZ on Monday 15 November.

The AIPZ means that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures as a way to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for Wales, England and Scotland said: "All bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

"It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," the CVOs explained.

“The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”