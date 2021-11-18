Derbyshire turkey farm confirms outbreak of bird flu

Bird flu has been confirmed in turkeys on a farm in Derbyshire, the government has said following numerous outbreaks of the disease this week.

Avian influenza was detected at the turkey farm located near Willington, south Derbyshire, on Wednesday evening (18 November).

The outbreak belongs to the H5N1 strain of the disease, a highly contagious variant which can decimate poultry flocks.

Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain, Defra explained.

All of the UK's recent avian influenza outbreaks have been confirmed as highly-pathogenic.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the Derbyshire turkey farm.

It follows numerous outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu in recent days, including in Lancashire, Angus, North Wales, North Yorkshire, Essex and Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Because of the frequency of outbreaks, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of Britain earlier this month.

Northern Ireland then followed, with authorities announcing an AIPZ on Monday (15 November).

The AIPZ means that it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures as a way to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for Wales, England and Scotland said: "All bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

"It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," the CVOs explained.

“The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

What does the AIPZ mean for my flock?

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) means bird keepers across the country must:

• Keep domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry

• Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources

• Feed and water their birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds

• Minimise movement into and out of bird enclosures

• Cleanse and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy

• Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas

• Keep free ranging birds within fenced areas, and ponds, watercourses and permanent standing water must be fenced off (except in specific circumstances, e.g. zoo birds)