New plan seeks to boost UK borders from animal disease threat

A new plan seeks to better protect UK animal health and agricultural productivity by strengthening borders against biosecurity threats and illegal imports.

The draft Border Target Operating Model, launched by the government, sets out a plan to realise the ambition of creating "the most effective border in the world".

The proposed model aims to prevent delays at the border through a reduction in the need for physical checks for many types of goods.

It also seeks to ensure that checks take place away from ports where this is needed to allow traffic to flow freely.

To limit the burden on businesses, a proposed risk-based global model will use data and technology to simplify and streamline import trade processes.

Central to this proposed model is the new single trade window, delivered from 2023 to be fully operational by 2027.

The government says this technology will streamline processes for traders, who will only need to submit information once and in one place.

The government will also test further simplified processes by piloting an ambitious programme of trusted trader assurance schemes.

Strengthened border controls will mean that the UK can better protect the public and the farming industry against known and unknown threats, such as African swine fever.

Red Tractor recently warned that the risk of the disease reaching the UK had increased, and if it were to arrive, it would have a 'devastating impact'.

This would include consequences for the health of the UK pig population, as well as the domestic and international trade of pigs and pork.

Responding to the government's new plan, Biosecurity Minister Lord Benyon said it was vital that the UK had strong border controls in place.

"Invasive diseases could cost our farms and businesses billions of pounds, threaten our food safety and break confidence in UK exports around the world.

"That is why we are working hand in glove with businesses to devise a strong system that works for the nation."

The Fresh Produce Consortium welcomed the plan: "We will work with the UK government to facilitate responsible companies in the fresh produce, flower and plant sector to utilise their expertise to best effect to maximise efficiency, food safety and biosecurity.

"The Fresh Produce Consortium supports the long-awaited publication of the draft Border Target Operating Model."

The draft was devised following engagement with the border industry and businesses across the UK.

A six week engagement period will now take place, with the final Target Operating Model to be published later this year.