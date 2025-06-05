New review aims to tackle unfair contracts in combinable crops

Arable farmers across the UK are set to benefit from a new government-led review aimed at tackling unfair trading practices in the supply chain for combinable crops.

Announced today (5 June), the review seeks to deliver fairer, more transparent, and enforceable contracts for growers of cereals, oilseeds and pulses.

The review will focus on key contract issues such as pricing mechanisms, supply volumes, data sharing, and dispute resolution.

It builds on recent reforms introduced in the dairy and pig sectors to better support British agriculture.

Defra officials confirmed that a formal public consultation will soon be launched to gather feedback from farmers, processors, and other stakeholders.

The department said it will also work with devolved administrations to ensure reforms deliver fairer outcomes across the UK.

Combinable crops – including wheat, barley, oilseed rape and legumes – are central to the UK’s food supply, with wide-ranging uses in food production, animal feed, and biofuels.

Announcing the review, Defra Secretary Steve Reed said: “British growers work incredibly hard to produce world-class food, and deserve fair, transparent contracts that reflect that.

“This review is a major step forward in giving arable farmers a stronger voice, better protection, and fairer returns for the food they produce."

The initiative follows recent legislative action such as the Fair Dealing (Milk) Regulations, which came into force in July 2024.

Meanwhile, the Fair Dealing (Pigs) Regulations recently secured parliamentary approval.

The regulations dictate that all new supply contracts must be put in writing and contain clear terms regarding pricing, volumes, and dispute resolution.

The government also recently appointed former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters to spearhead reforms aimed at returning more value to farmers.