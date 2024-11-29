New strong-yielding pea and bean varieties added to Descriptive List

Fourteen new strong-yielding pea and bean varieties have been added to next year's Descriptive List for pulses.

The Processors and Growers Research Organisation (PGRO) has added the varieties following trials earlier this year.

New varieties sit at the top of the spring bean list, as well as at the summit of the marrowfat, green and yellow categories of the combining pea list.

Launched at the CropTec event, the 2025 list features debuts for nine peas, one winter bean and four spring beans.

Funded by the pulse levy, Descriptive List trials use a five-year rolling data set with varieties having to complete three years of trials before being eligible for inclusion.

PGRO senior technical officer, Dr Chris Judge said: “The five-year control yield for peas, spring beans and winter beans are broadly similar to those for the 2024 Descriptive List.

“The pea yield decreased due to losing the high-yielding year of 2019 from the analysis, and a strong year for beans in 2024 increased the bean control slightly – beans seemed to perform well in 2024 due to the summer having fewer extreme weather events.”

He said there were two main themes emerging from this year’s work: “The performance of the new pea and bean varieties is the first thing to note - they have performed excellently.

“The second is that lots of new yellow peas are being tested for the UK - yellows are very popular in continental Europe but have always been a relatively smaller crop area in the UK.

"But with increasing interest in home-grown protein, there is room for the yellow pea growing area to expand," Dr Judge explained.

The Descriptive List gives growers the opportunity to compare different varieties and evaluate which will suit their situation.

Promising new material from plant breeders is regularly submitted and those which suit the market and have traits of interest are likely to be supported and available for purchase in the future.

Seven yellow combining peas were added to the list – KWS Bram (KWS), Marler (Cope Seeds & Grain), NOS Blondie (Elsoms), Captur (Agrovista), Bellair (IARA), LG Corvet (Limagrain), and Bonham (Senova).

A new green pea variety made this year’s list – Pangea (NPZ), which is the highest yielding green pea on the 2025 list yielding 114% of controls.

New variety Midori (NPZ) becomes the top yielding marrowfat with a yield of 103%.

Miro (Senova), an early maturing variety, is a new addition to the 2025 winter bean list. Its yield is above average at 101% and it has the joint highest chocolate spot rating on the list with 7.

In 2024 many winter bean trials struggled with drilling due to persistent wet weather last autumn.

Two trials planned for the list had to be abandoned as one had no dry opportunity for drilling and another was waterlogged for most of the winter.

Four new spring beans have been added to the list – Notilus (Senova), LG Eagle, (Limagrain UK), Ketu and Loki (NPZ).

The list remains a similar size to previous seasons due to varieties leaving the list after discussion with the plant breeders.

Beans present on the 2024 list that haven’t been listed in 2025 include Victus, Vertigo, and the early variety Yukon.