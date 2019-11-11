New study looks at importance of livestock auction marts

Livestock auction marts have acted as significant meeting points for rural communities for centuries

A new study has been commissioned by Princes Charles's rural charity looking at the social benefits of livestock auction marts in the UK.

The research project aims to showcase the potential for markets to realise the full extent of the service that they provide to the farming community.

The Prince's Countryside Fund has commissioned the University of Exeter to undertake the study.

In March last year, Prince Charles visited Louth livestock market in Lincolnshire to look at how the social role of marts can be supported.







Since then, his charity wants to ensure that such markets are in a viable position to be able to offer the support that the industry requires during this uncertain period.

It comes at a time when many livestock marts struggle to keep their doors open to farmers, with recent closures including Shaftesbury Cattle Market and Cowbridge Mart.

Despite numerous setbacks for local rural communities, industry bodies have frequently highlighted the importance of them.

For example, the 'use your mart' campaign was launched earlier this year urging farmers to 'take back control' and demand transparency in pricing by selling through livestock marts.

Now researchers would like to hear from auctioneers, farmers and any other stakeholders who use marts as they study the unique contribution these businesses make to the UK’s rural communities.

They also want to know what livestock auction marts contribute to the agricultural sector, the rural economy and communities.

The study will examine how a viable, socially responsible and vibrant livestock auction mart sector can be encouraged and supported.

Claire Saunders, director of the Prince’s Countryside Fund, said: “We understand that auction marts are often at the heart of their agricultural communities, however, we are aware of the difficulties that many of these businesses are facing.

“We hope that this research will offer practical recommendations to help them prepare for the future and ensure their long term survival.”

Chris Dodds, of the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA), added that markets provide a 'vitally important link in the chain' to ensure sustainable rural communities.

He said: “The social and mental health benefits provided by a vibrant auction mart business are often overlooked but should not be underestimated.

“Many markets offer a wide range of services, especially on a market day, and it is clear that the farming community benefit from many of these.

“We welcome the opportunity of working with the Prince’s Countryside Fund to assist our members in developing a broad offering of services that can further benefit those within our rural communities”.

Evidence should be submitted by 28 February 2020.