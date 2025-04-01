NFU calls for cross-government biosecurity plan to protect UK farmers

A new cross-government biosecurity plan and sufficient border investment is needed to counter the biosecurity risks that British farmers now face, the NFU says.

The union is today (1 April) calling for a comprehensive biosecurity plan established between Defra, the Department for Business and Trade and the Home Office.

This would help to prevent potentially crippling costs down the line and to protect UK food production in the event of a major disease outbreak, the NFU says.

The call comes amid a growing number of animal and plant disease outbreaks around the world, including foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and African swine fever (ASF).

According to the government’s 2025 National Risk Register, both diseases are now two of the biggest threats to biosecurity, mostly due to illegal meat imports.

Nearly 100 tons of illegal meat was confiscated at Dover last year – a rise of more than 75 percent on 2023.

Concerns were also recently raised after Northern Irish port authorities seized around 600kg of illegal meat that was smuggled into port on the Stranraer ferry.

In the same month, Germany reported an outbreak of FMD and there have now been several more confirmed cases in Hungary and Slovakia.

This comes when UK farm businesses are already under huge pressure from rising cases of bird flu and bluetongue virus.

The National Audit Office estimated the cost of the devastating 2001 FMD outbreak to be over £8 billion, while the government says an ASF outbreak could cost up to £100m.

Disease outbreaks are not only a threat to the national economy, but also the UK’s ability to trade.

For example, the UK exported nearly £6 billion of animal and plant products in 2024 which relied on the UK’s biological security reputation.

Speaking about the NFU's warning, the union's president Tom Bradshaw said that outbreaks of plant or animal disease posed a significant risk to the UK’s food security

He said: “As an island nation we have a natural advantage, but this means nothing without fit for purpose import controls which address the needs and concerns of different sectors.

"The recent outbreaks of FMD – a disease which still haunts the memories of so many in our sector – across Europe is hugely worrying for British farmers and we must do everything to prevent it crossing the Channel.

"And FMD is not the only risk. New breakouts of ASF and known plant diseases like Xylella and tomato brown rugose fruit virus continue to be reported across Europe.

"The risks are high and new threats are emerging all the time," Mr Bradshaw warned.

In order to counter the biosecurity risks identified in the government’s own National Risk Register, a cross-government biosecurity plan is needed alongside adequate investment, the NFU says.

This should cover animal and plant disease threats such as FMD, xylella, African swine fever, bluetongue and avian influenza.

It should also include sufficient investment for the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and veterinary surveillance visits.

Lord Rooker, who was Defra Minister during the 2007 FMD outbreak and former chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has added his voice to the NFU's calls.

“Food is the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector and if one part of the sector is damaged by a disease outbreak, it can destroy the public’s confidence in the rest of it," he said.

“This government has a habit of ignoring countryside issues, but this is not a countryside issue, it’s an economic one.

"If our food manufacturing sector is damaged, then the effect on the rest of the economy is enormous. It must be taken seriously. If not, we’re in real trouble.”