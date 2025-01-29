NFU confirms it will increase efforts in fighting 'family farm tax'

The NFU has confirmed it will increase its efforts in fighting the so-called 'family farm tax', with a 'constant drumbeat of activity' planned for February and March.

NFU Council has voted overwhelmingly to stage a 'campaign moment' in London in February as part of its drive to halt the government's inheritance tax proposals.

The union said this would be a 'strong emotional and visual' event that would highlight the damage that Labour's policy would do on the next generation of farmers.

The activity will coincide with the annual NFU Conference, which is being held in London on 25 February.

NFU Council also voted to support a planned rally proposed by a group of farmers in the capital, due to take place in March.

It follows the reform of agricultural property relief (APR) in the autumn budget, meaning farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from 2026.

"We have always said we are in this for the long haul, and today’s update continues to build on the progress the campaign has made so far," the NFU said.

"NFU Council also agreed, overwhelmingly, that the organisation should support a proposed rally in London in March, if it goes ahead.

"We will continue to demonstrate, as we did during the Day of Unity and the mass lobby, that when farming speaks with a united voice, it's deafening."

In the past week alone, all of the UK’s major retailers have publicly backed an industry campaign calling on the government to scrap the IHT measures.

Meanwhile, a UK-wide 'Day of Unity' saw farmers stage protests and events across the UK over the weekend, rallying for public support.

And last week, an NFU petition signed by over 270,000 members of the public was handed to 10 Downing Street calling on the government to ditch its IHT plan.

Campaigners at Save British Farming are organising a new rally outside Whitehall on 10 February as MPs are set to debate the issue.