NFU Cymru issues livestock warning amid extreme heat

Livestock farmers are being warned that extreme heat could quickly become a serious welfare risk as the UK faces unusually high day and night temperatures.

NFU Cymru has issued the reminder after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) warned that severe hot weather could increase the risk of heat stress in livestock.

The union is urging farmers to take early action to reduce pressure on cattle, sheep and other farm animals during the hot spell.

Rob Lewis, NFU Cymru livestock chair, said farmers should follow APHA guidance to protect animal welfare.

“With unprecedented day and night temperatures expected over most of Wales in the next few days, I urge all livestock keepers to follow the APHA guidelines mentioned above to protect the welfare and the well-being of their stock,” he said.

“In particular, avoid livestock moves during the hottest parts of the day.”

Farmers are being advised to check water points daily, with animals able to double their water intake during extreme heat.

Extra troughs should be used where needed to reduce competition, while housed livestock should have adequate airflow through good ventilation or fans, and outdoor animals should have access to natural or artificial shade.

NFU Cymru is advising farmers to avoid moving or handling livestock unless absolutely necessary. Where transport cannot be avoided, animals should be moved during the coolest parts of the day, loading density should be reduced by at least 30 percent and vehicle airflow should be maximised.

Farmers are also being urged to stay alert for disease risks that can increase during hot weather, including blowfly strike in sheep and metabolic conditions such as CCN in cattle.

RSPCA Assured has also issued hot weather guidance, warning that farmers need to know how to spot and prevent heat stress across different species.

Allan Pearson, farming and technical engagement manager at RSPCA Assured, said recognising the signs early was essential.

“Knowing how to spot the signs of heat stress and how to prevent it is essential for the welfare of farmed animals,” he said.

He added that RSPCA welfare standards include guidance on managing hot weather for different species.

“We hope a quick refresher of these tips serves both as a useful checklist for our members as temperatures rise, as well as being helpful reminders for farmers outside of the RSPCA Assured scheme,” Mr Pearson said.

NFU Cymru said early planning was important to help protect livestock health, welfare and productivity during periods of extreme heat.

Farmers are being urged to review water, shade, ventilation and transport plans before temperatures peak.