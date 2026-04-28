NFU Cymru warns Wales could lose ground without access to gene editing

Welsh farmers risk falling behind the rest of the UK without access to gene editing, NFU Cymru has warned, as the Senedd election approaches.

Farmers in England now have access to new crop varieties that yield more, resist disease and rely less on chemical inputs, following the introduction of the Precision Breeding Act 2025.

The legislation creates a separate regulatory pathway for gene editing and other precision-breeding methods in plants, distinguishing them from genetically modified organisms and allowing new varieties to be brought forward more quickly under scientific oversight.

Wales has not adopted the same framework, meaning gene-edited crops remain subject to stricter GMO rules, limiting how easily the technology can be developed and used.

The shift follows years of debate over the role of gene editing in agriculture. While many farming organisations and researchers point to its potential, some groups have urged caution, warning that long-term environmental impacts must be carefully monitored and that public understanding should keep pace with policy.

Against this backdrop, NFU Cymru is urging the next Welsh government to take a science-led approach, warning that policy decisions made now will determine whether Welsh agriculture can keep up with developments elsewhere.

Gene editing could play a key role in making farming more resilient, helping crops better withstand pests, diseases and extreme weather such as flooding and drought.

NFU Cymru says this would allow more efficient use of inputs, cutting costs while improving environmental performance.

To illustrate the potential on farm, NFU Cymru Crops & Horticulture Group chair Tom Rees pointed to practical benefits, including the prospect of potato varieties with improved resistance to blight.

Speaking from his Pembrokeshire farm, he described gene editing as “the next stage of technology”, adding that “access to gene editing is vital for Welsh agriculture going forward”.

He said the innovation could help farmers “become more efficient, reduce inputs and make us more environmentally friendly”.

Mr Rees warned that without access to precision breeding, Welsh farmers could lose ground both internationally and within the UK.

“I think it’s so important that Welsh agriculture is at the forefront of this,” he said, noting that farmers are “competing on a world market” as well as domestically.

“If we don’t have access to developing precision breeding techniques, it’s going to leave us at a disadvantage,” he added.

NFU Cymru argues that enabling access to these advances would not only support farm productivity, but also help the wider Welsh economy through closer collaboration with research institutions.

Mr Rees urged policymakers to consider the broader impact, calling for “a science-based approach to gene editing” and highlighting “the benefits it can bring”.

He said working with industry and research bodies could help “move the whole Welsh economy forward”.

With policy decisions looming after the election, the union says creating the right regulatory environment will be critical to ensuring Wales can fully benefit from advances in crop breeding — or risk falling behind competitors already moving ahead with the technology.