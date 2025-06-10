NFU launches harvest campaign amid 'unprecedented change'

With combine harvesters set to roll, the NFU is calling on the public to support British farming amid unprecedented trials and ongoing transformation.

In the coming weeks, combine harvesters will be rolling across fields throughout the country, as arable farmers bring in this year’s harvest.

The NFU’s annual #YourHarvest campaign aims to celebrate this dedication, showcasing the crops grown in Britain, from wheat for bread to barley for beer, while thanking public support.

But this year’s harvest arrives amid significant challenges for the sector, including one of the driest springs on record, volatile markets, changes to inheritance tax, and the sudden closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

Speaking ahead of this year’s Cereals event, NFU combinable crops board chair Jamie Burrows said it had been a tough couple of years.

He said: "Last year’s devastating rain and flooding resulted in the second worst harvest in over a decade. This year, we are faced with a different set of equally frustrating issues.

"Unprecedented levels of change for farming families hit by the family farm tax, the sudden closure of the SFI and financial losses carried over from last year’s harvest which have seen farmer confidence slump to an all-time low."

This year’s dry weather is adding to concerns, with a report indicating a significant deterioration in the condition of UK crops, particularly winter wheat and barley, with a much lower proportion of crops rated as good or excellent compared to this time last year.

Despite these challenges, there has been a glimmer of hope, as a new review is set to tackle unfair practices in the combinable crops supply chain.

Mr Burrows said this would help create greater transparency and certainty over the operation of contracts and allow farms to make informed business decisions.

He also stressed the importance of continued government investment in the sector ahead of Wednesday's (11 June) spending review: "Investment is key and why tomorrow’s spending review is also so important," he added.

"The NFU has continued to make a strong case for investment in the farming sector... funding that is desperately needed to increase productivity and support resilient, sustainable arable farming businesses.

"This must include a continuation of the SFI which is crucial in helping arable farms deliver environmental goods... alongside producing sustainable and affordable food."