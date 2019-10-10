NFU launches new 'Rural Crime Hub' for farmers

The NFU has launched a new online service for farmers to get advice on how to prevent and report rural crime

A new online service has been launched by the NFU to help farmers battle the scourge of rural crime.

The ‘Rural Crime Hub’ will give farmers and growers the latest advice on how to prevent and report, including information on who to call.

The launch comes during the National Police Chief Council’s Rural Crime Week, where police forces will be having a focus on rural crime in their area.

The NFU is currently working with forces across the UK to identify the most pressing crime issues affecting their local farmers.







Rural crime cost the UK £50m in 2018 as brazen criminals continue to target farmers' livelihoods.

Farmers are having to routinely deploy high-tech security devices to counter this wave of organised crime in the countryside.

NFU Deputy President Guy Smith said: “I know first-hand that rural crime remains one of the most pressing issues for farmers, with incidents continuing to rise with seemingly no let-up.

“The continued spate of illegal sheep butchering across the Midlands this year just shows the organised nature of many of these crimes and the devastating effect rural crime can have on farm businesses.

“That’s why it is crucial that as farmers we take measures to prevent crime from happening and then ensure we report any incidents to the police so it is recorded properly and investigated.

“This hub gives farmers and rural communities the tools to do that.“

The union says it is 'crucial' that the government’s recent announcement to increase funding for the police includes 'fairer funding' for rural areas.

Farmers are urged to ensure they report rural crimes to the police, or to give information 100% anonymously to the dedicated Rural Crime Hotline run by the charity Crimestoppers, in partnership with the NFU.