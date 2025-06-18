NFU says farmers deserve more crime protection despite progress

The NFU has warned that rural crime is far from beaten and that farmers need more protection now, despite new figures showing signs of progress.

The government and police forces must take stronger, long-term action against rural crime, as the threat to farms remains serious and persistent, the union says.

Recent figures by NFU Mutual show a dip in the overall cost of rural crime, yet alarming increases in the theft of high-value farm machinery, livestock and fuel have raised concerns.

Fly-tipping and dog attacks also continue to blight rural areas, with the NFU saying this further underscores the need for coordinated, nationwide efforts.

At its summer reception in Westminster this week, farmers, MPs, Police and Crime Commissioners, and rural crime experts came together to discuss rural crime.

The event spotlighted the growing success of cross-sector collaboration — and emphasised that this momentum must now be turned into lasting change.

NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos stressed the value of working in partnership, but warned that progress must not stall.

“We know that when everyone pulls together – farmers, police, government and local leaders – we can achieve real, practical results," she said.

“Progress on hare coursing, equipment theft and livestock protection, driven by years of dedicated NFU lobbying, show what’s possible. But it mustn’t stop there.

"Rural crime is still damaging lives and businesses every day, and farmers need to know their concerns are being taken seriously and acted on.

“Our Investment and Innovation Blueprint sets out what is needed: better enforcement, properly funded rural policing and the tools to stop these crimes before they happen.

“Farmers deserve to feel safe in their homes, businesses and fields. Rural crime is not just about property. It’s about lives, livelihoods and the future of British farming.”

The NFU is calling on ministers and police leaders to maintain and build on recent legislative progress, including the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act, hare coursing reforms, and ongoing updates to livestock protection laws.

Specific asks include strengthened support for the National Rural Crime Unit, increased funding for rural police forces, and new laws to tackle emerging criminal tactics.

Crime and Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson acknowledged the impact of rural crime and reaffirmed the government’s commitment.

She said: “The impact of rural crime isn't just financial loss – it strikes at the heart of our farming communities and their way of life.

“We have provided new funding this year to boost collaboration across police forces to target organised crime groups stealing farm equipment, and are delivering on the Equipment Theft Act.

“But as this report shows, more needs to be done... we are determined to ensure the needs of rural communities are met with more visible and responsive neighbourhood policing.”