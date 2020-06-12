No self-isolation for migrant farm workers on arrival to UK

International farm workers do not need to self-isolate on arrival in the UK, the latest government advice states

International farm workers coming to the UK to provide much-needed labour do not need to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival, the government has announced.

The rules on self-isolation for seasonal workers are different from those for other travellers to the UK because of the importance of their work.

It is estimated that 80,000 agricultural workers are needed this year to help pick and pack British crops.

The government has now said that migrant workers will need to prove at UK border control that they are a seasonal agricultural worker.







A form will need to be filled out, showing contact details and the address at the farm where they will work and live. These details must be provided at border control.

Workers will only be allowed to leave the farm where they are staying and working in 'exceptional circumstances'.

If the workers do not live on the farm, they will not be able to work and will have to self-isolate on arrival, the government said in their advice.

During their first 14 days in the UK, agricultural workers can work on the farm but they must avoid contact with others and follow social distancing rules.

Leaving the farm is only permitted for reasons such as urgent medical assistance, and essentials - like food and medicines - which cannot be delivered.

Within 2 hours of workers arriving at the farm, farmers have been told to give 'clear instructions' about their working and living arrangements, and industry guidance on social distancing.

"You should ask workers to give written confirmation that they have received and understood this information," the government explained.

"For the first 14 days, you should put workers into groups and strictly limit contact with others outside of those groups."

It added: "The size of these groups will depend on the practicalities of self-isolating groups of workers on your farm should they subsequently develop disease.

"The group should be made up of workers arriving on the farm within 24 hours of each other."