Agriculture is being urged to improve access to training and employment opportunities for the next generation

Transport costs, training expenses and limited access to workplace opportunities are creating barriers for young people seeking careers in farming, industry leaders have warned.

The National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs (NFYFC) is calling for stronger links between education, training providers and employers to help more young people enter agriculture and the wider rural economy.

The warning comes as NFYFC releases a new careers podcast on Tuesday, 17 November, coinciding with a government-commissioned report by former minister Alan Milburn examining youth unemployment and economic inactivity.

The announcement highlights the challenge of supporting nearly one million 16 to 24-year-olds across the UK who are not in employment, education or training (NEET).

Supported by Defra, the podcast brings together agricultural and rural business leaders to examine how practical barriers can be reduced and clearer routes into employment created.

Contributors include Lantra chief executive Nick Juba, LEAF director Carl Edwards, YFC AGRI chair Nathan Greenwood and vice-chair Jess Radnor.

Mr Juba warned that no single initiative would be enough to attract more young people into the sector.

"I don't think there's one national programme that will work for everyone and I don’t think there’s a silver bullet here," he said.

He stressed the importance of giving young people opportunities to discover farming and horticulture at school, followed by practical workplace experience and training linked to employment.

"They need access to training that’s linked to genuine jobs."

Mr Juba also highlighted the financial obstacles facing new entrants, including transport costs, personal protective equipment (PPE), training certificates and other expenses associated with starting work.

He called for greater coordination between industry organisations, education providers and employers to make agricultural careers more accessible.

"Reduce the cost and administrative burden to young people and then join up the dots, across those different elements of how young people engage with skills," he said.

The podcast also encourages young people to build industry networks early, seek work experience and speak directly with employers about the qualifications and skills needed for different roles.

Those considering agricultural careers are advised to identify jobs that interest them before choosing training courses, qualifications or apprenticeships.

The discussion also highlights opportunities beyond traditional farm work, including agricultural science, technology, environmental management, business and communications.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, data analysis and precision farming are creating further career opportunities across the sector.

Communication, leadership, problem-solving and project management were also identified as valuable transferable skills for young people entering the rural workforce.

NFYFC is developing a new Careers and Networking Hub, scheduled to launch in 2027, to help young people explore employment opportunities, build industry connections and access training guidance.

Nathan Greenwood, YFC AGRI chair and a Yorkshire Young Farmer, said agriculture must play a greater role in national efforts to tackle youth unemployment.

"As national attention turns to supporting more young people into work, it's important that agriculture is part of that conversation," he said.

He said the podcast demonstrated the range of opportunities available across the rural economy and the importance of creating better routes into employment.

The planned careers hub will provide information and resources to help young people understand the qualifications, training and experience needed to develop careers across farming and other land-based industries.

With agriculture continuing to face skills shortages and workforce challenges, NFYFC hopes the initiative will encourage closer cooperation between employers, education providers and policymakers.