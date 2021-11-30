Coming Soon

Oldham MP Jim McMahon new Shadow Defra Secretary

30 November 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | Appointments, Government and Brexit, News
Jim McMahon is the Labour Party's new Environment Secretary (Photo: Parliament.uk)
Jim McMahon has been announced as Labour's new Shadow Defra Secretary following Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet reshuffle.

The MP for Oldham West and Royton gains the top position from Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, who had been Defra Secretary since 2019.

Mr McMahon was Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary prior to his new post.

In a tweet published on Monday (29 November), he said he was 'looking forward' to the role.

As part of Labour's first NFU Conference speech since 2008, Sir Keir Starmer highlighted earlier this year how the future can be bright for British farming.

Sir Keir addressed the conference in February, saying that 'farming matters' to Labour and that it 'stands with' farmers and rural areas.

He used the platform to encourage the government to do more to buy British food, addressed issues regarding farm payments and agricultural skills.