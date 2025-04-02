One in five rural residents considering moving amid rising crime

Rural crime is now so severe that nearly one in five people are considering moving away from their area, according to a new survey.

Almost all respondents to it – 96% – say crime is a significant issue locally and nearly half – 45% – believe the police do not take rural crime seriously.

The concerning findings are part of a Countryside Alliance survey, which shows that nearly three out of four people think crime has risen in the last 12 months.

Almost half of respondents say they felt intimidated by criminals or criminality and 18% have even considered moving away.

And around four out of 10 rural residents, including farmers, have personally experienced rural crime in the past year.

Earlier this year, a cross-border incident in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire saw up to 70 criminals drive vehicles through fields killing hares and deer, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to crops.

Elsewhere, a farmer from Devon recently revealed that he lost more than 4,500 sheep to thieves in the last decade, representing more than £500,000 worth of livestock.

And at the end of last year, a police investigation made two arrests after finding stolen farm equipment worth more than £250,000 at a business park in Essex.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said tackling crime and increasing police visibility was a major priority for people who live in the countryside.

He said: "While there may be increasing awareness in the corridors of Westminster of the growing problem of rural crime, this awareness is often not felt by the communities that live and work in the countryside."

Around four out of 10 (39%) respondents to the Countryside Alliance's survey say they have personally experienced rural crime in the past year.

Nearly half of these incidents involved fly-tipping, 32% concerned agricultural machinery theft and 31% were to do with illegal hare or deer poaching.

The survey found nearly a third of crimes are never reported to the police. Of those who did report, nearly half were dissatisfied with the response – and 85% say the police cannot be relied on to be there when you need them.

And half of rural residents have felt forced to take up crime preventative measures to protect their property in the last year, the survey shows.

Mr Bonner concluded: “By prioritising the issues that matter most to rural residents and ensuring that the police have the resources and support they need to act, we can begin to rebuild trust and improve safety.”

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of rural crime increased to £53 million in 2023, as thieves raided farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.