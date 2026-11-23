MPs warn that pressures on pig farmers could threaten abattoirs, feed suppliers and the wider rural economy

British pig producers are losing up to £50 per animal as falling prices and mounting costs force some independent farmers out of the industry, prompting MPs to demand urgent government intervention.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee has warned Defra that the sector is approaching crisis point, with financial pressures threatening entire supply chains and the wider rural economy.

According to the National Pig Association, producers are losing between £20 and £50 per pig, while the Standard Pig Price has fallen from 208p/kg in August 2025 to around 178p/kg, according to figures cited by MPs.

The pressure has intensified, with British pig prices falling to their lowest level of 2026, reaching 176.12p/kg in the week ending 14 November.

Some smaller producers have already reduced production or left the industry, while others face contract reductions or terminations that could make their businesses financially unviable.

The cross-party committee warned that the consequences could extend beyond pig farms, threatening feed suppliers, abattoirs, hauliers, processors and domestic food production.

EFRA Committee chair Alistair Carmichael MP said the industry's survival should not be taken for granted, particularly as smaller independent producers face mounting financial difficulties.

"Time is running out to keep the pig sector on its feet. Multiple challenges have made 2026 a tumultuous year, and the industry is now approaching a crisis point."

The warning follows a roundtable meeting on 10 November, when MPs heard from producers, processors, retailers and farming organisations about the challenges facing the sector.

The committee was told that the UK pig market has been declining since autumn 2025, driven by oversupply, subdued demand for pork and bacon, and rising production costs.

Higher feed costs, particularly increases in soya prices, have added to the financial pressures facing farmers.

The European market has also experienced disruption, with weaker demand and African swine fever-related export restrictions in Spain contributing to oversupply and falling prices.

Meanwhile, workforce shortages at processing plants have restricted slaughter capacity, leaving some producers struggling to move finished pigs off their farms.

The resulting backlog has raised animal welfare concerns, with thousands of pigs potentially left without a market as supply contracts expire.

Animals remaining on holdings longer than intended can grow beyond their optimal slaughter weights, adding to feeding costs and pressure on farm resources.

MPs heard that some processors had increased slaughter rates where possible, but labour shortages and limited capacity continued to restrict throughput.

With smaller independent producers particularly exposed, the committee is urging ministers to consider practical and financial measures to prevent further businesses leaving the industry.

Among the proposals discussed was a financial support mechanism modelled on the Scottish Pig Producers Support Scheme.

The Scottish scheme provides eligible independent producers with payments covering the difference between the price received for their pigs and 85% of the Standard Pig Price.

The proposals follow earlier calls from the National Pig Association for emergency financial assistance, including direct price support and measures to help producers struggling to find markets.

Industry representatives also suggested a mechanism to bridge the gap between spot-market prices and AHDB's estimated production costs.

Other proposals included clearer country-of-origin labelling, similar to the British Lion mark used on eggs, to help consumers identify domestically produced pork.

MPs also heard calls for stronger supermarket commitments to British pork, greater use of home-produced meat in public sector procurement and increased sales through restaurants and catering.

The proposals reflect previous calls for foodservice businesses to increase their use of British pork, amid concerns over competition from cheaper imports.

Longer-term contracts between processors and producers were identified as another way to improve financial certainty and support investment.

However, these measures remain proposals raised during the committee's discussions, with no new government support package announced in response to the letter.

Carmichael warned that the loss of independent producers could have far-reaching consequences for businesses across the countryside.

"Lose the primary producers and you risk losing abattoirs, hauliers, feed companies and vets," he said.

He argued that the interconnected nature of rural economies meant the difficulties facing pig farmers could spread to other agricultural sectors and threaten UK food security.

The committee's letter, sent to farming minister Stephen Morgan on 20 November, follows his earlier commitment to convene a summit with representatives from the pig industry.

MPs have asked ministers to confirm when the meeting will take place, which organisations will attend and what action the government intends to take to support struggling producers.

The committee has requested a response by 2 December 2026, increasing pressure on Defra to outline how it will address the industry's financial and processing difficulties.