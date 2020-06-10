Police hunt for dog walker after 'devastating' sheep attack

Police are investigating after dogs attacked sheep last month in South Gloucestershire

Police are calling on a dog owner to come forward after a sheep worrying incident has left the affected farming family 'devastated'.

Police are now looking for the man who walked a 'number of dogs' that ended up attacking sheep at around 3.30pm on 16 May.

The incident happened on a small farm in Lower Hazel, near Alveston, South Gloucestershire.

“This was a nasty attack that has left the family devastated," PC Will Price, of Avon and Somerset police, said.







The sheep had to be put down after being injured by the dogs, the force added.

The man left the scene before the police arrived, but two terrier dogs were left behind.

PC Price added: “We hope that the man who was involved will come forward to help us with our enquiries, or anyone who witnessed the incident can provide us with some additional details.”

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220106333."

It comes as Scottish farmers welcomed proposals to tackle livestock worrying, including an increase in the maximum sentence to a £5,000 fine or imprisonment.

Recent NFU Mutual figures show that livestock worrying cost British farmers £1.2m last year.