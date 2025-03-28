Police recover dozens of sheep after theft of 75 from farm

Police have managed to recover the vast majority of the 75 sheep stolen from a farm in Carmarthenshire following a public appeal.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had recovered 63 sheep, after the animals were stolen from a farm near Newcastle Emlyn.

The ewes were located at three separate sites within the region over the past four days.

The livestock rustling incident happened sometime between 7 March and 17 March, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

He was previously arrested on suspicion of theft but has since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Giving an update on the situation, Inspector Matthew Howells said: “I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal, and the appeal from the owner, which was shared over 700 times.

"The support from farming communities near and afar has been vitally important in securing a positive outcome.

"I’d also like to thank those who came forward with information which enabled my officers to respond quickly, ensuring the safe return of these animals to their rightful owner.”

Farmers across the UK have witnessed an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces warned last year.

The crime causes suffering to animals which are often treated badly by thieves and sometimes even slaughtered out in the fields.

Livestock rustling is also a cause of food crime and can present a risk to public health as the quality and safety of stolen meat products cannot be guaranteed.

The most recent figures show that the crime cost farmers £2.7 million in 2023, and a number of incidents saw animals butchered in fields.

Those with any information on the case in Carmarthenshire can email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.