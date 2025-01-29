Postponed Scotland-wide tractor rallies to take place this weekend

Tractor rallies will take place across Scotland this weekend to highlight how the proposed changes to inheritance tax threatens the viability of family farms.

The protests, originally due to take place on 25 January but postponed due to Storm Eowyn, aim to send a 'loud and clear message' to the UK government.

It follows the reform of agricultural property relief (APR) in the autumn budget, as farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from 2026.

NFU Scotland, which is organising this weekend's rallies, said the IHT changes would impact businesses 'up and down the supply chain'.

Union representatives will also be in Westminster this week to meet with a range of MPs to raise the concerns.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: "I encourage all, along with others involved with the farming sector, to take part and raise awareness of how these tax proposals would impact their businesses.

"The tractor rallies are just part of our wider, ongoing fight, alongside the other UK farming unions, to get these taxation proposals reviewed by the UK government as we campaign to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax.

"Full details of where and when events will be happening will be posted on our website over the coming days once we have finalised and approved our plans."

The Scotland-wide tractor rallies will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2 February.

They were originally planned to take part in the UK-wide day of action, which took place on 25 January in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But due to the impact of Storm Eowyn on cities and towns in Scotland, NFU Scotland called off the rallies.

Meanwhile, farmers across the UK are set to rally on the streets of London on 10 February as MPs debate the inheritance tax issue in parliament.

The protest is also taking place against the backdrop of wider financial pressures impacting the industry, including high costs and low returns, and uncertainty over future policy.