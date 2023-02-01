Potato and farm machinery going up for auction in Shropshire

A dispersal sale of surplus machinery will be held near Bridgnorth, Shropshire following a family’s decision to cease their cattle and potato enterprises.

The auction will be held at the New Buildings, Morville on behalf of father and son David and Richard Digwood who are considering alternative business ventures.

The potato equipment is set to 72 inch beds and was last used in the 2021 season.

The lots include tractors, telehandlers, trailers, potato machinery, livestock handling and feeding equipment and general farm machinery.

Halls’ director Sarah Hulland said the auctioneering firm expected a lot of interest in the potato machinery from across England.

"The machinery, equipment and tractors in the sale have been well looked after and come from a genuine family farm," she added.

“The family has decided to change direction and consider other ventures on the farm.”

The equipment can be viewed on Friday 3 February from 10am until 4pm and on the morning of the auction from 9am.

It comes as auctioneer Cheffins is to hold what could be one of this year's largest on-farm sales, with over 150 high value lots including 14 tractors.

The East Anglian-based auctioneer will host the major machinery auction on 16 February on behalf of Wilson Farming Ltd in Samlesbury, Lancashire.