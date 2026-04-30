Poultry housing rules scrapped in NI after bird flu easing

Poultry keepers in Northern Ireland will soon be able to let birds outside again, as housing restrictions brought in during the winter bird flu outbreak are lifted.

The compulsory housing order for poultry and other captive birds will end on Tuesday 5 May, allowing flocks to return to range after months indoors.

The measure, introduced on 6 November 2025 to control the spread of avian influenza, has been described by officials at Stormont as a key safeguard during a sustained period of disease risk.

The decision to lift the housing order follows similar action in England, where poultry keepers were allowed to let birds outside again from 9 April after Defra confirmed housing rules could be lifted as risk levels fell.

The easing of restrictions will also be mirrored in the Republic of Ireland, where authorities have confirmed their housing requirement will be lifted on the same date as Northern Ireland.

The most recent confirmed case of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds in Northern Ireland was recorded in March 2026.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the decision would come as a relief to bird keepers who have worked to maintain high standards of flock protection.

He thanked those affected by outbreaks over the past year for their cooperation and resilience, but stressed that vigilance remains essential.

He said the focus must now shift to maintaining strong on-farm biosecurity to avoid any resurgence of the disease.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said the risk had been closely monitored, with decisions based on scientific evidence and engagement with industry and counterparts in the Republic of Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has advised all flock keepers, including those with small or backyard flocks, to use the remaining time to prepare outdoor areas for birds returning to range.

In the Republic of Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said the reduced risk level now supports lifting the housing requirement, although the ban on bird gatherings will remain in place.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the poultry sector and bird owners in maintaining disease controls in recent months.

While birds will soon be back outside, authorities are urging continued caution, warning that strong biosecurity will remain critical to prevent any further outbreaks.