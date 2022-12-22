RABI urges sector to normalise conversations about mental health

Charity RABI will use the upcoming Oxford farming conferences to call on the sector to play its role in normalising conversations about mental health.

At the Oxford Real Farming Conference, the charity will be talking about the professional mental health support options available to farmers during these tough times.

RABI will also be premiering a short film at the Oxford Farming Conference featuring Exmoor farmer Oliver Edwards, whose mental health impacted his family and farm business.

In the film, Mr Edwards encourages other farmers in a similar situation to reach out for professional support.

It follows the charity's recent Big Farming Survey results which showed a strong association between the health of a farm business and good mental health.

However, RABI warned that recent added stressors caused by exceptional cost rises were putting increasing financial pressure on farmers and farm workers.

“The ripple effect of keeping problems to yourself can be huge,” said Caron Whaley, RABI’s director of services.

“To help prevent mental health and wellbeing within the sector getting worse, we need to break down the barriers stopping individuals asking for support.

“No organisation can do this alone - we need our wider community to help us," she explained.

"We can’t be on every farm, so if you’re visiting a farm, you can help normalise the conversation around mental health and wellbeing.”

It comes as RABI launched its Christmas Appeal to support farming people over the festive period, when many are having to severely cut back on their spending.

With an original goal of £20,000, RABI has already doubled its fundraising target as demands for its support are increasing.