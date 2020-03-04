Rescuers called to farm to free sheep stuck in feeder

Animal rescue officers were called to help the greedy ewe stuck in a metal feeder

Animal rescuers were called to a North Yorkshire farm to help free a sheep stuck in an embarrassing position.

The ewe was feeling rather sheepish after getting stuck in a metal feeder on a field next to the B6271 between Brompton on Swale and Easby.

A walker passed and spotted the ewe with her head and front legs stuck inside the feeder, and her bum and back legs stuck outside the feeder.

RSPCA animal collection officer Emily Welch was called to the farm, located on the outskirts of Richmond, last week (26 February).







“I suspect she was being a little greedy and pushed through the rest of the flock to get to the tasty hay and got herself trapped," she said.

“She was trying to move forwards out of the railings but her back end was too wide so I climbed into the hay rack and managed to carefully push her out backwards.

“Thankfully she wasn’t injured - just a feeling a little embaa-rassed - and she scarpered off to join the rest of her flock.”

The incident is not the only unusual livestock rescue operation that has happened in recent times.

Last year, firefighters were called to a Powys farm to rescue a 600kg cow stuck in a muddy bog.

And in 2017, firefighters spent three hours rescuing a cow from a sink hole on a farmer’s field in West Yorkshire.