Royal Highland organisers 'optimistic' for 2021 show

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show say are optimistic that this year's event will still go ahead despite the cancellation of other agri shows.

The Royal Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has issued a statement saying they are 'doing everything possible' to plan a safe show for 2021.

This includes continuing to work with the Scottish government to help inform and develop guidance that would allow the society to hold the event.

Last week, RHASS' new Members Pavilion was transformed into an NHS vaccination centre, and with the news of the successful vaccine rollout, the society says it 'remains optimistic' about delivering a show this year.

This comes despite the recent cancellation of other large-scale events and the postponement of some major agricultural shows.

"Whilst they have chosen to cancel or postpone, they will have done this within the context of their own local situation," said Mark Currie, RHASS Director of Operations.

"We are fully aware and appreciate that, with the ever-evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a chance that the Royal Highland Show may not be able to go ahead.

"If we were to cease planning now but received positive news from Scottish government in the coming weeks, we would be in no position to hold a show.

"We are working hard to ensure we make the most informed decision we can at the right time."

The Royal Highland Show is due to take place on 17 to 20 June 2021.