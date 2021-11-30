Royal Highland Show to release early bird tickets this week

A limited number of discounted early birds tickets have been released for the 2022 Royal Highland Show following this year's behind-closed-doors event.

The 200th anniversary of the show is set to commence from 23 to 26 June 2022 after this year's event was forced online.

The 2021 show, which took place in June over the course of seven days, went ahead without a live audience due to Covid-19 restrictions. In 2020, the event did not take place at all.

But organisers hope Scotland's largest outdoor event will return to the Ingliston showground for next year, with some slight changes.

The public will be required to purchase entry tickets for specific days and must be bought in advance, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said.

RHASS members will still receive free entry into the show, but the society said there are changes for 2022 with member access processed exclusively online.

Chairman Bill Gray said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our members to the show following last year’s hybrid showcase and the cancellation of the 2020 event.

"We are particularly excited to unveil our members pavilion which has been waiting patiently for the show to return."

He added: “Capacity restrictions and Covid-safe requirements will mean we are asking members to let us know in advance which show days they intend to attend.

"This will be done online and in the new year, each member will need to provide us with an individual email address so we can process members’ passes efficiently and effectively.”

For non-RHASS members, show organisers are encouraging those wanting to attend to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Limited discounted early bird tickets are available from 12pm Friday 3 December from the Royal Highland Show website.

It comes as the RHASS recently launched an eight-week campaign to help generate funds to further its charitable activities.