RSPCA Assured reinstates Hoads Farm membership

A Sussex free range egg farm targeted by animal rights activists last month has had its RSPCA Assured membership reinstated.

Hoads Farm, which supplies major retailers, had its licence suspended by the food assurance scheme after activists claimed to have exposed unacceptable standards.

Around 150 campaigners from animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) entered the farm, near Hastings, on 27 January.

They filmed and took photographs of the East Sussex farm, and then proceeded to demand the release of 100 hens.







In a new update provided by RSPCA Assured, Hoads Farm has now had its membership reinstated and will be subject to three unannounced visits.

A spokesman for RSPCA Assured said: "We have carried out a thorough investigation over the past three-and-a-half weeks, which included multiple visits to the farm and extensive interviews with the staff and management.

"Following our investigation, we have reinstated the farm's membership but with special measures. These include three unannounced visits from our specially trained staff within the next six months.

"We are pleased that the farm has taken on board all of our concerns and fully addressed all of the problems identified.

"Our specially trained assessors are satisfied that the RSPCA's strict standards are now being met, and the current flock of hens is in good health."

A spokesman for Hoads Farm denied the allegations made by activists.

He said: "Following rigorous inspections by officials from Defra and the RSPCA, we are pleased to confirm that egg collections have resumed at the hen house.

"We were happy to welcome the RSPCA in to look at our hens, and at the time we were told they found them in good health."

The spokesman added: "Defra also visited the site with an independent vet, and similarly told us they could not find any issues with our birds, and were happy with both their condition and the egg production unit.

"The welfare of our birds is, and has always been, our number one priority, and this will continue to be the case."