Scotch beef and lamb campaign relaunched

The new phase of the meat campaign aims to reach over a million consumers

A campaign aiming to raise awareness of the quality and provenance of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb PGI has been relaunched today.

Following its success in 2019, the Meat with Integrity campaign will be back at the forefront of consumers' minds.

Quality Meat Scotland's campaign, which first launched last July, will run for four weeks from today (13 January).

Its primary focus is to raise awareness of the Scottish red meat industry’s animal welfare and sustainability credentials which underpin the Scotch brands.







This new phase of the campaign aims to reach over a million consumers and will be supported by out-of-home advertising at 25 gyms and health clubs throughout Scotland.

As well as this, the campaign will see online video advertising and boosted activity across the Scotch Kitchen’s social media platform.

The promotion will encourage consumers to visit the Meat with Integrity website to learn more about how Scotch meat is produced to some of the highest possible farming and animal welfare standards.

The relaunch will also see the return of some of the stars of the summer campaign, including farmers Hazel McNee, from Angus and Bruce McConachie from Grantown on Spey.

They will highlight the pride they take in maintaining Scotland's iconic countryside whilst working in harmony with the environment.

Fife butcher Tom Courts and Glasgow chef Andrew Docherty will also feature highlighting the provenance, traceability and quality and taste of the brands.

Lesley Cameron, Director of Marketing with QMS said: “We are delighted to start off 2020 with our Meat with Integrity campaign - it’s vitally important that we continue to drive consumer awareness the Scottish red meat industry’s exceptional welfare and sustainability credentials.

“With sustainability and animal welfare consistently important factors to consumers when they are buying meat, it’s important that we share the processes behind our brands – demonstrating the Scotch difference.

“We know from our summer campaign that one of the most effective ways to do this is to showcase the individuals behind the brands working tirelessly to create quality Scotch meat.

“We look forward to sharing their stories once again, so that consumers across the country can buy Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork with confidence knowing that it has been produced in Scotland to the highest possible standards.”

It comes as a pork advertisement campaign is set to be back on television screens this week encouraging people to buy healthy, low-fat British meat.