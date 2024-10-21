Scotland risks being left behind on precision breeding policy as England, the EU and the US press ahead, Scottish farm leaders have warned.

Scotland's divergence with the rest of the UK and global partners could risk trade friction and added cost, according to three industry groups.

They have urged the Scottish government to drop its opposition to precision breeding tech, allowing farmers to 'reap the benefits' of gene-edited crops.

In a letter to the Scottish government, NFU Scotland, GB Potatoes and the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) noted that precision breeding legislation had already been enacted in England.

And nations and trading blocs such as the EU, Canada, US, Argentina and Australia had either passed or was seeking to pass such legislation.

The industry bodies argued that it was 'imperative' for Scotland to consider the same to make sure farmers 'are not left behind in this vital area of innovation'.

Precision breeding could allow plant breeders to rapidly breed more climate resilient varieties of potatoes and other staple crops for Scottish agriculture, improving yield reliability and resource efficiency, they explained.

AIC’s chief executive, Robert Sheasby said access to precision breeding tech was 'essential' for agriculture, as it could mean more resilience to the impacts of climate change.

He said: "Given that secondary legislation to implement the Precision Breeding Act for plants in England is expected to be laid in Westminster soon – and that the EU and other countries are progressing with their own laws – farmers in Scotland are set to be at a competitive disadvantage if nothing changes.

"Divergence with our trading partners and markets on precision breeding policy is a major concern for our industry as it would create extra cost and friction for the supply chains which make up our food system.

"That is why we are calling on the Scottish government to establish an independent expert working group on this priority issue."

Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland president, warned that the Scottish government 'cannot afford to ignore the vast potential benefits of precision breeding technology.'

"Precision breeding has the potential to play a key role, including reducing emissions from agricultural production, growing the agricultural economy and underpinning national food security by ensuring resilient domestic food and feed supply."