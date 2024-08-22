Scottish bird keepers must register their details from 1 September

Scottish bird keepers are being reminded that, from 1 September, they will need to register their birds so the government can track bird flu more easily.

It will be a legal requirement for those that keep domesticated species, such as hens, ducks and geese, to register, or re-register, their bird locations.

This must be done from 1 September until 1 December 2024. For farmers in England and Wales, keepers have until 1 October 2024 to register.

Details must be updated at least annually, with the Scottish government stating that registration will be 'free, quick and simple'.

Currently, only keepers with 50 or more birds must register on the Scottish Kept Bird Register.

But from 1 September, all bird keepers of any size, except for keepers of species such as parrots, budgerigars, finches or perching birds, will need to register.

NFU Scotland’s poultry policy manager, Penny Middleton said that during previous avian influenza outbreaks, it had been difficult for government to communicate directly with small backyard keepers.

“These registration changes are a necessary step to help protect the health of kept birds and the general public from future avian disease risks," she said.

“From 1 September 2024 it will become compulsory for all keepers of birds in Scotland to register their flocks, even if they only have a single bird, and to keep their records updated annually.

“From that date there will be a new Scottish Kept Bird Register in place, replacing the existing poultry register."

By registering their birds, the Scottish government said keepers will ensure they receive updates, such as any local outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules to help protect their flocks.

The information on the register will also be used to identify bird keepers in disease control zones, allowing for more effective surveillance, checking birds are not showing clinical symptoms.

The Scottish government said this will allow surveillance allows zones to be lifted at the earliest possible opportunity and trade can resume more quickly following an outbreak of avian disease in Britain.

