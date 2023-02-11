Scottish farmers to receive £250 for animal health improvements

The Scottish government has announced a new payment scheme for farmers and crofters to improve the health and welfare of sheep and cattle.

From summer 2023, livestock keepers will be able to claim a new £250 payment for specific interventions, including vet screening of livestock for certain diseases.

A total of seven specific animal health and welfare interventions will be funded under the Scottish government’s Preparing for Sustainable Farming initiative.

All registered sheep and cattle keepers who have a Business Reference Number (BRN) will be eligible for a standard payment per completed intervention, the government said.

Up to two animal health and welfare options can be applied for in 2023 and up to two - the same or different options - in 2024.

In the first year of claiming, farmers will also be paid a standard cost for continuing professional development (CPD) of their choice.

In all cases, the Scottish government confirmed that the standard cost will be £250 per option and £250 for CPD, claimed after the option is completed.

The potential maximum per claimant is £1,250 over two years, it added.

The new payment scheme is one of the first early reforms delivered by the Scottish government to encourage a more sustainable agriculture sector.

It follows the introduction of carbon audits and soil sampling last year, paving the way for a post-Brexit future support framework for Scottish farming.

Announcing the new payment scheme, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said it would 'reward' Scotland's farmers and crofters.

"I am determined to support them over the next few years as we transition from the EU’s CAP Payment system to a support framework that realises our vision for Scotland to be a global leader in sustainable agriculture.

“The new animal health and welfare payment is one of the first steps in this process and will reward farmers who take an active role in improving the health and welfare of the animals they keep."

Ms Gougeon has also announced the next round of the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF), which provides funding for farm projects that promote skills development and knowledge transfer.

Since 2015, the fund has awarded £7.5 million to 52 projects across Scotland, including the prominent five year Monitor Farm Programme.

New applications seeking up to £200,000 worth of funding have a deadline of 10 March 2023 to apply.