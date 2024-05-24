Second human case of bird flu from cows reported in US

A person in Michigan has been diagnosed with avian influenza, making it the second human case associated with an ongoing outbreak in dairy cows in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the new human case of avian influenza H5N1 was identified in a person who had direct exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with the virus.

As with the case in Texas, which was announced in April, the individual is a worker on a dairy farm where H5N1 virus has been identified in cows.

While a nasal swab from the person tested negative for influenza in Michigan, an eye swab from the patient was shipped to CDC and tested positive, indicating an eye infection.

Similar to the Texas case, the patient only reported eye symptoms, according to CDC.

Avian influenza A(H5N1) is a type of flu virus that usually infects wild birds and can spread to domestic birds and other animals.

It occasionally infects people, though it is extremely rare for it to be transmitted from one person to another.

Initial testing shows the virus has not changed in a way to make it more likely to spread among humans.

Defra said it was monitoring the situation in the US 'closely', adding that it had no reason to suspect the virus was circulating in UK or European cattle.