Seven Banham Poultry workers test Covid-19 positive

Seven workers at a major poultry processing site in Norfolk have tested positive for Covid-19.

Five more workers are currently waiting for test results following the coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry.

Production is, however, still continuing at the poultry site, which is located in Attlebrough, Norfolk.

Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council, said the site's workforce acted sufficiently to prevent the virus's spread.







"We are monitoring the situation and taking action to prevent further transmission both at the site and in the community," she said.

"Testing of a further number of staff is being arranged at the Banham Poultry site... as a precautionary measure."

The site has a workforce of around 600 workers, and processes around 650,000 chickens a week.

Blaine van Rensburg, managing director of Banham Poultry, said the safety of staff, customers and the wider public was 'really important' to the firm.

"We are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures.

"The business remains open and operating and we are doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of the virus," he said.

Banham Poultry is the latest food processing plant to report a Covid-19 outbreak, following Cranswick's Co Antrim pig site and 2 Sisters Anglesey factory.