Seven in 10 Brits would avoid restaurants serving lower-welfare eggs

Seven in 10 Britons would avoid restaurants serving lower-welfare imported eggs, new research suggests, exposing a growing gap between consumer expectations and what is served when eating out.

Yet diners are rarely told where eggs used in meals come from or how they are produced, highlighting a lack of transparency across the hospitality sector.

The study, commissioned by RSPCA Assured, found 72% of people would be unlikely to continue eating at a venue if they discovered it used eggs from systems banned in the UK.

While conventional battery cages were outlawed domestically in 2012, food outlets can still legally use imported eggs produced under those conditions.

The findings also point to strong public appetite for change. Eight in 10 respondents believe food venues should be required to disclose where animal products are sourced from, while 74% say it is important that food eaten out comes from British farms with higher welfare standards.

At the same time, awareness remains low. Around 72% of people said they did not realise eggs served in UK food venues could come from hens reared in systems not permitted domestically.

More than four in five consumers check egg labels when shopping. Yet just 4% said they always ask about sourcing when eating out.

The data suggests a clear disconnect: while consumers prioritise welfare when shopping, that scrutiny largely disappears in restaurants and cafés.

Kelly Grellier, chief commercial officer at RSPCA Assured, said the findings highlight a mismatch between public expectations and current industry practices.

“Sourcing lower-welfare imports instead of backing UK higher welfare producers undercuts the very standards we, as a nation of animal lovers, claim to care about,” she said.

She added that although retail labelling has enabled informed choices for years, “this is completely lost when people eat out, which makes no sense”.

“If we're serious about animal welfare and backing our UK farmers, our whole food system needs to reflect that, not just our supermarket shelves,” she said.

In supermarkets, all shell eggs must carry clear labelling showing production method and country of origin. This allows shoppers to identify higher welfare options easily. However, these rules do not extend to foodservice, where such information is typically not provided.

Hospitality businesses often rely on imported egg products due to cost pressures and the need for consistent supply, particularly in large-scale catering operations.

The scale of imports underlines the issue. In 2025, imports peaked at 264 million shell eggs in a single month. The UK also brings in more than 1.3 billion eggs’ worth of processed products each year.

Grellier said most people remain unaware of what they may be consuming when eating out. “Most people have no idea they could be eating lower-welfare imported eggs, like battery eggs, when they eat out,” she said.

“The fact that the vast majority say they would choose to eat elsewhere if they knew somewhere served lower-welfare eggs, tells you everything you need to know.”

She added that improving welfare standards could also present a commercial opportunity. “Good welfare isn't just better for animals, it's better for business,” she said.