Sheep farmers urged to capitalise on emerging markets across globe

Sheep producers have been encouraged to capitalise on the quality of their work by exporting to emerging market across the globe.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it was "enthused" by new opportunities for the sector, including an upcoming trade mission to Kuwait.

It follows the release of a new report by the AHDB, which highlighted existing and future export opportunities for sheep farmers.

The levy board said the Middle East and North Africa region was a 'significant opportunity', specifically the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – a bloc including Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This region is import-dependent and food import regulations and standards are strictly enforced, given strong adherence to the Islamic faith.

AHDB said the expansion of the middle-class consumer in the GCC region was driving an increased demand for meat and dairy, and for high quality imported foods.

Responding to the report, Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive, encouraged British sheep farmers to "realise demand across the globe".

He said: “NSA is enthused by emerging opportunities for UK-produced lamb and the recently launched AHDB Beyond Borders report.

“The EU remains our nearest and biggest export market, but the UK is a global exporter and, as such, it’s vital we keep track of where new opportunities are and how to make the most of them.

"This is exciting work by AHDB and highlights just how valuable our product is to the rest of the world. UK farmers can be proud of the high quality produce they grow under world leading sustainable methods.”

Food and drink exports from the UK hit record highs in 2022, with exports to non-EU markets breaking through the £10 billion barrier for the very first time.

The value of red meat exports also reached record levels, worth a staggering £858 million in the first half of 2022.

Specficailly, lamb exports were worth more than £245 million – with both volumes and value up 22.9% and 32.5% respectively, with the lion’s share shipped to the EU.

Mr Stocker continued: “Now is the time for UK exporters to capitalise on the high quality food produced in the UK and realise the demand across the globe."