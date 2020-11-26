Sheep farmers warn of 'alarming increase' in dog attacks

Sheep farmers say there has been an 'alarming increase' in livestock worrying incidents, most likely linked to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Just this month alone, an Essex farmer was forced to put down 14 of his sheep after an out-of-control dog severely injured his animals.

In Sussex, a loose dog caused the death of 16 sheep following an 'appalling attack' which left the farmer 'distressed'.

Other recent cases of sheep worrying have resulted in dogs being shot as a last resort option to halt a serious attack.

This increase in incidents has led the National Sheep Association (NSA) to call on visitors to the countryside to 'show more consideration'.

The present coronavirus guidelines and national lockdowns in the UK have led the public to flock to rural areas and the outdoors.

The NSA is urging visitors to take 'responsibility for their actions' when in the countryside, especially near livestock.

The industry body says sheep are a 'hugely valuable asset' to the farmer, and any damage to the flock can have 'detrimental effects'.

Not only do dogs pose a threat of injury to sheep, but at this time of year, when ewes are soon to be in lamb, the stress of being chased can lead them to losing their lambs.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker noted that livestock worrying was a 'criminal act – and for very good reason'.

"Few people would understand the stress and anger that a farmer or shepherd goes through by finding a dog killing sheep," he added.

"We appreciate how distressing this would be for a dog owner, but very few farmers would do this out of choice.

“Attacks on dogs often cause huge financial cost for the farmer but for most the initial stress and anxiety is equally impactful.

"The only way to avoid incidents like this is for dog owners to take proper responsibility for the dogs – know where they are at all times and keep them on leads anywhere in the vicinity of livestock.”

The NSA is also urging visitors to the countryside to be aware of their responsibility in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When passing through farmland, walkers should be vigilant of touching gates, fence posts, and stiles, which in turn could increase the viral spread to farmers.