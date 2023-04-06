Sheep sector demands legislative push to tackle 'abhorrent' dog attacks

A lack of action by the government to tackle livestock worrying is putting further risk to animal suffering, the sheep sector has warned in a letter to Defra.

The sector has demanded action on legislation on the devastating issue of sheep worrying by dogs in a letter sent to Defra Secretary Therese Coffe and Farming Minister Mark Spencer.

It follows alarming findings from a survey by the National Sheep Association (NSA) that shows sheep farmers are experiencing an increasing occurrence of dog attacks.

In the survey of more than 300 sheep farmers, 70% had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months.

On average, three sheep deaths were reported each year per farmer as a result of dog attacks.

This increase has also been widely documented across social media, with shocking accounts shared by farmers who have been through the distress of sheep worrying.

The NSA, which sent the letter to Defra, is demanding that the impacts and suffering "cannot be allowed to continue unchecked".

“Westminster has been sitting on key legislation (in the Kept Animals Bill) that would be a significant tool in the box to tackle sheep worrying, since summer 2021," said NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

"The government must recognise its own increasing priorities on animal health and welfare, priorities shared by industry, yet these delays are allowing ongoing attacks on livestock to occur."

Nearly all (95%) of respondents from NSA’s recent survey indicated they had between one and 10 attacks on their flocks in 2022.

The body said it was 'abhorrent' that 44% of respondents indicated their animals died from a dog bite during attack, and 41% reported death as a direct result of being chased.

The Scottish government recently introduced legislation to combat the issue, imposing a maximum fine of £40,000 or 12 month prison sentence to those found guilty.

Under English legislation, the maximum fine is £1,000, a punishment described as 'menial' by the NSA.

“It is really disappointing that nearly three years on from the introduction of the Kept Animals Bill to Parliament, attacks on livestock are increasing in occurrence and severity," Mr Stocker added.

"NSA is exasperated there is still no appreciable accountability for dog owners and the disastrous impact their dogs can have on livestock.

"The livestock industry is increasingly challenged to raise levels of health and welfare, and in most cases is responding positively, to allow this to be undermined with inadequate checks on out of control dogs is a failure to animal welfare.”

It follows NFU Mutual publishing its latest figures on the cost of the crime, with farm animals worth £1.8m severely injured or killed by dogs last year, a 50% increase.

The rural insurer said it was 'crucial' for the public to 'act responsibly' with dogs, particularly against the backdrop of this year’s lambing season.