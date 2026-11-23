The incident comes amid growing concern over livestock theft, which cost farmers £4.5m in 2025 (Stock photo)

Sheep thieves are believed to have stolen several animals from a Sheffield field before butchering them in nearby woodland, in an incident police suspect involved people with slaughtering expertise.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information following the theft, which took place overnight between 6 and 7 November.

Offenders are believed to have entered a field beside the A57 Manchester Road at Hollow Meadows before taking the sheep to nearby Rivelin Lodge Woods.

The animals were subsequently butchered, with offal, skins and limbs left behind at the scene.

Police believe the incident involved more than one offender and that those responsible had experience slaughtering livestock.

In an appeal issued on 19 November, the force said: "It is believed that the act would have taken more than one offender and involved those with knowledge to slaughter an animal."

Officers also believe a vehicle was used during the theft, with evidence suggesting it was parked on a grass verge beside the A57, directly adjacent to the field.

The exact number of sheep taken has not been confirmed, and police have not established whether the incident is linked to any wider criminal activity.

The theft comes amid growing concern over livestock crime, following the theft of 89 lambs from a padlocked field in Staffordshire earlier this month.

According to NFU Mutual's 2026 Rural Crime Report, livestock theft cost an estimated £4.5 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 30% compared with the previous year.

The rise came despite the overall estimated cost of rural crime falling by 6% to £41.5 million during the same period.

The figures highlight the continuing threat facing livestock farmers, with theft adding to existing financial pressures across the agricultural sector.

Commenting on the report in May, NFU vice-president Robyn Munt said: "Behind every statistic is a farmer, a family and a livelihood under strain."

Investigators are now urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around Hollow Meadows to come forward.

Motorists who travelled along the A57 overnight between 6 and 7 November are particularly being asked to check dashcam footage for vehicles that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 233 of 7 November 2026.