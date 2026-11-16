Thieves steal 89 lambs from padlocked Staffordshire field

Police are urging farmers to strengthen livestock security following the theft of 89 lambs from a locked field

Thieves have stolen 89 lambs from a padlocked field in Staffordshire, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage.

The Texel Cross Mule lambs were taken from farmland on Scotch Hills Lane, near Barton-under-Needwood, sometime between 31 October and 4 November.

Staffordshire Police received a report of the theft at around 10am on Wednesday 4 November, with officers launching an investigation into the disappearance.

The animals, born in April 2026, were described as relatively large and had been kept in a secured field close to a road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "They are described as Texel Cross Mule lambs and were stolen from a padlocked field close to a road, just before Dunstall Cross."

Police have not disclosed how the lambs were removed from the field or provided an estimated value for the stolen livestock.

The theft comes amid growing financial losses from livestock crime across the UK, with NFU Mutual estimating that livestock theft cost farmers £4.5 million in 2025, an increase of nearly 30% on the previous year.

The findings, published in the insurer's 2026 Rural Crime Report, highlight the continued threat to livestock producers despite an overall decline in rural crime costs.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 31 October and 4 November to come forward.

They are particularly interested in CCTV or dashcam footage that could help establish what happened and identify those responsible.

Following the theft, Staffordshire Police issued a wider warning to farmers and landowners, urging them to review security arrangements and remain vigilant.

The force warned that rural and agricultural businesses continue to be targeted by organised criminals, highlighting the importance of protecting livestock and farm property.

Officers recommended checking animals regularly, securing gates, inspecting boundary fencing and considering CCTV or trail cameras in vulnerable locations.

Farmers were also encouraged to monitor unfamiliar vehicles, review access routes and share information about suspicious activity with neighbouring farms and rural watch groups.

Anyone with information about the missing lambs should contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 237 of 4 November.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.