Younger and wealthier shoppers are among those turning away from meat alternatives, according to research

Shoppers are turning away from meat substitutes, with 786 tonnes of retail purchases switching to conventional meat, fish and poultry over the past year.

Research published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on Wednesday (25 November) reveals weakening demand for meat alternatives.

Retail volumes fell by 3.6% in the year to 4 October, while meat, fish and poultry purchases remained stable.

The decline was sharper in foodservice, where substitute volumes fell by 10%, against 3.9% for conventional products.

Meat substitutes now account for just 3.5% of combined retail and eating-out purchases, measured by packs and meals.

Younger and wealthier consumers are among those abandoning the category, with the loss of shoppers continuing a trend spanning more than three years.

Separate research from the Good Food Institute (GFI) Europe shows that the market has struggled to maintain its pandemic-era momentum.

The value of UK plant-based meat sales fell by 8% in 2022 following strong growth in 2021.

Sales volumes subsequently fell by 9.4% in 2025 at supermarkets excluding discounters, although GFI Europe said some demand may have shifted towards discount retailers.

AHDB said: “Meat substitutes are losing their place at the centre of the meal”.

Frozen products accounted for 88% of retail volume losses, with bacon and lamb substitutes particularly affected.

Affordability remains a significant barrier to attracting consumers.

A GFI Europe analysis of 131 products sold online by Tesco between January and June 2026 found that plant-based meat was, on average, 34% more expensive per kilogram than conventional meat.

Average full prices stood at £12.49/kg for plant-based products, compared with £9.30/kg for their conventional counterparts.

However, plant-based beef alternatives were cheaper than conventional beef products in the sample, highlighting differences between categories.

Taste and health perceptions are also influencing purchasing decisions, alongside concerns about ultra-processed foods.

Mintel research found that two in five consumers believed replacing meat consistently reduced meal enjoyment, while 56% were unsure whether substitutes met their nutritional needs.

Tofu bucked the downward trend, with retail volumes growing by 20% year on year.

However, declining demand for substitutes has not translated into widespread growth across the red meat sector.

Separate AHDB figures show overall red meat retail volumes fell by 1.4% in the 12 weeks to 1 November.

Beef purchases increased by 0.9%, marking the first return to volume growth in 19 months, while lamb and pig meat volumes fell by 10.6% and 2% respectively.

Despite these challenges, AHDB believes British red meat producers have an opportunity to attract shoppers by promoting taste, nutritional value, convenience and British provenance.