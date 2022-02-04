Six suspected hare coursers arrested after high-speed pursuit

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing following a dangerous high-speed pursuit in Wiltshire, police have said.

Officers spotted vehicles on Hackpen Hill at 2.30am on Thursday morning (3 February), with one of them having a defective rear brake light and no insurance.

Wiltshire Police officers attempted to stop both vehicles, however both failed to stop and left the scene at speed towards Broad Hinton.

High powered lamps were used from the rear of the vehicles in an attempt to blind the officers, whilst reaching speeds of up to 90mph towards Avebury.

A pursuit was authorised and both vehicles made off towards Beckhampton where they went the wrong way around the roundabout before heading along the A4 towards Calne.

The vehicles were eventually lost to sight along a byway near Yatesbury. However, officers contained the area and the two vehicles were located on a byway in Broad Hinton where they attempted to reverse ram a police vehicle.

The occupants eventually decamped from their vehicles with their dogs in a field near Hay Lane.

With assistance from the police helicopter (NPAS), police officers located the men hiding in a field.

Six men, aged between 23 to 31, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and hare coursing.

In a statement issued today, Wiltshire Police said they remained in custody for questioning, with the dogs, and both vehicles, seized.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: “The manner of driving during the pursuit was extremely dangerous – it is fortunate that this incident happened in the early hours of the morning.

“I’m pleased that the persistence of our officers paid off, and we now have six individuals in custody arrested on suspicion of hare coursing, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“We continue to crack down on hare coursing in Wiltshire and our rural crime team is continuing to work closely with local officers to ensure we respond quickly and effectively."

He added: “Our message remains clear - if we suspect anyone of hare coursing in Wiltshire, we will act swiftly and efficiently.”

It follows the government unveiling new proposals to tackle hare coursing after lobbying by farming unions and rural organisations.

The government tabled its own amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill amid concern that the crime is on the rise.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of game under the Game Acts to an unlimited fine and introducing – for the first time – the possibility of up to six months’ imprisonment.

The proposals have been seen as the light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of farmers that have suffered first-hand the devastating impacts of this activity, largely practised by organised criminal gangs.